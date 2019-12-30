Troopers: ‘Careless’ driver crashes into mausoleum in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver from St. Petersburg has been cited for careless driving after she crashed into a mausoleum.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, 59-year-old Sandra Smith was driving northbound in the grass lot of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetry located at 5750 49th Street North in St. Petersburg. That’s when troopers say she failed to avoid a mausoleum on the property.

Smith’s 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass collided with the building around 4:41 p.m. Sunday and damaged three faces of above-ground graves.

Her passenger, 63-year-old Betty Strickland, was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with critical injuries.

