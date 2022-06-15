TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving a trolley left at least one person injured on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Central around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said at least one person was hurt, but the extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

