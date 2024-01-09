ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a new year, which means it’s the perfect time to plan your next vacation – however, for those living in sunny St. Petersburg, Florida, every day might seem like a vacation, and Tripadvisor would agree!

The online travel agency recently announced its “Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best” winners, and while it’s no surprise a Florida city would make the list, coming in at the top is none other than St. Pete!

Due to the city’s constant sunshine, glimmering coastlines and outdoor events, Tripadvisor ranked St. Pete as the second “Best of the Best Destination” in the United States in 2024.

“The sun almost always shines on St. Petersburg, the ‘Sunshine City’ that enjoys an average of 361 days of clear skies per year. Combine that with 244 miles of glimmering coastline along Tampa Bay, the Gulf of Mexico, Boca Ciega Bay and the intra-coastal waterways and you have one hot beach destination. Catch the sun, surf and sand at Ft. De Soto Park, or take a hike up the 37-mile Pinellas Trail. Enjoy a Devil Rays game during baseball season or escape to the shady oasis of the Sunken Gardens,” Tripadvisor’s website read.

According to the travel agency, St. Pete is “great for” its after-dark nightlife, stand-up paddleboarding, bars and whale watching!

So, how did Tripadvisor come up with its best destinations? The winners are destinations whose hotels, restaurants and things to do received a high volume of “above-and-beyond reviews and opinions” from their community over a year. Less than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings receive the Best of the Best award, signifying the “highest level of excellence in travel.”

Top 5 Best of the Best Destinations

#1 Napa, California

#2 St. Petersburg, Florida

#3 Marathon in the Florida Keys

#4 Brooklyn, New York

#5 Provincetown, Massachusetts

To see the full list of all this year’s “Best of the Best Destinations,” visit here.