Tree falls onto Seminole home, 1 person injured

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A tree has fallen onto a home in Seminole injuring one person near Oakdale Terrace.

According to Seminole Fire Rescue, seven people were inside the home at the time when the tree fell.

Fire rescue officials tell News Channel 8 the injured person is conscious and alert.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

