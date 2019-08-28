Tree falls and kills 21-year-old man in work-related accident

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a 21-year-old after deputies say a tree limb he was working on struck him in the head.

Deputies say 21-year-old Jacob Schrader was working for Tree Impressions of Florida, LLC, removing a tree from a home in the area of Wetherington Way and Deer Hound Way.

Witnesses say Schrader was standing at the base of the tree, utilizing a chainsaw to cut the trunk of the tree. As the tree began to fall, Schrader walked into the path of the falling tree, which struck him in the head.

Schrader was taken to Mease Dunedin Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies say Schrader’s death appears accidental in nature.