Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Tree falls and kills 21-year-old man in work-related accident

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_87959

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a 21-year-old after deputies say a tree limb he was working on struck him in the head.

Deputies say 21-year-old Jacob Schrader was working for Tree Impressions of Florida, LLC, removing a tree from a home in the area of Wetherington Way and Deer Hound Way.

Witnesses say Schrader was standing at the base of the tree, utilizing a chainsaw to cut the trunk of the tree. As the tree began to fall, Schrader walked into the path of the falling tree, which struck him in the head.

Schrader was taken to Mease Dunedin Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies say Schrader’s death appears accidental in nature.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss