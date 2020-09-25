‘Treat people with respect’: Political yard signs vandalized at Palm Harbor home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay couple said they’re sad and angry after waking up to the political signs in their yard being destroyed.

Peter and Susan Brennan said for 15 years they’ve felt secure in their home. Now they feel violated after waking up to vandalism in their lawn.

“As far as I know, I don’t have any enemies,” said Peter Brenan.

A few days ago they found a rock on their lawn that had the words written on it “Trump, 2020”.

“It was right under our Biden sign, I thought, okay, a little prank, no big deal,” but then he said the situation escalated.

On Thursday, he woke up to his sign vandalized, along with additional defaced signs with slurs, curse words, and one that reads “Hide your kids.”

“I have five grandchildren. The fact that someone told me to hide my children, it’s disturbing,” Susan Brennan said.

Worried, they turned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. They said the deputy took down information about their case but didn’t come out to the scene because it wasn’t a direct threat.

“The deputy said unless they’re really specific about harming us it’s not considered a threat. He told us if we want to put another sign up, maybe we should make it a little more difficult for people to deface it,” Susan said.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty reached out to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office asking, is this a punishable crime?

They said it’s done on a case by case basis but if caught, the person vandalizing could face criminal charges, fines, and jail time.

With elections coming up, the Brennan’s have a message for the person who violated them.

“Basically treat people with respect whether you agree on politics or not,” Peter said.

The Brennan’s said they won’t be intimidated to voice their opinions on their property.

With a motion sensor light snd security camera on the way, they said they already put up a new sign and plan to take it inside every evening.

