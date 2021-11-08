Treasure Island woman strikes gold, wins $1M prize

Pinellas County

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Treasure Island woman is $1 million richer after she hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Vicki Collins won the $1 million prize in the $5 GOLD RUSH Supreme Scratch-Off game and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00, according to a news release.

Collins purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1049 62nd Avenue in St. Petersburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game launched in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

