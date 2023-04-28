TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A small kitchen fire broke out at a Treasure Island restaurant and brewery Friday.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue said it responded to the fire at Sea Dogs Brewing Company on Gulf Boulevard around noon.

Firefighters said the fire was contained with the help of a sprinkler system inside the kitchen.

(Treasure Island Fire Rescue)

One employee received treatment for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be OK.

The brewery was forced to close for the remainder of the day.

Firefighters said they are working with the restaurant to help it reopen Saturday.