Treasure Island residents ask city to consider no-wake zones seven days a week

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 7-year old Annalise Bisanz loves getting out and paddleboarding behind the family’s Treasure Island home. But lately, the increased boat traffic and the speed at which some boaters are operating has her a bit nervous.

“We see many people speeding. But none of them really care,” said Annalise. “And we know if we shout out, go slow, then they’re not going to hear us.”

Her parents, Hendrik and Bridget began taking videos of the boats speeding by their dock. Currently, the area is a no wake zone on weekends and holidays, but every other day of the year, there is no regulation.

That concerns Hendrik, who had no idea he’d bought property adjacent to an aqua-speedway.

“You have boats plowing through here like it’s the Autobahn,” said Hendrick. “I mean it’s a narrow stretch that many have to use to get into the gulf. “

While some in the community don’t want the regulations regarding no-wake zones changing, the Bisanz family is among a growing number asking city leaders to consider making the zones apply to every day of the week.

City commissioners met last week to discuss the issue during a workshop, and according to the Treasure Island City Manager, the item will be discussed again at Sept. 15th’s meeting and there could be a vote on it as early as then.

Bridget Bisanz is concerned for her daughters’ safety while out on the water. “They’re really strong swimmers, both on the swim team, they’re good paddle boarders. They both grew up on the beach,” said Bridget. “But, when a fast boat goes by and throws up a wake, it gets too close for comfort. “

Annalise is worried about the manatees and dolphins that swim in the waterway adjacent to Blind Pass. She wonders if it will take an accident involving a person to make city commissioners change their tune.

“Not only could I get ran over,” said Annalise. “But other people could get ran over too.”

