TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Treasure Island police officers said they rescued four disoriented baby sea turtles that were wondering away from the beach and towards Gulf Boulevard.
TIPD said Officer Weaver was able to quickly get the sea turtles to a safe place while the Clearwater Marine Aquarium was called, who got the turtles back to safety.
According to police, the turtles were likely led away from the beach by improper lighting near the beach.
Police gave a few tips to help protect baby turtles during nesting season:
- Don’t leave objects on the beach overnight
- Knock down sandcastles and filling in holes when leaving the beach
- Place all trash and recyclables in the proper bins
- Draw curtains to prevent lights from being seen on the beach
- Keep exterior lights low or off at night