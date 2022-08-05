TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Treasure Island police officers said they rescued four disoriented baby sea turtles that were wondering away from the beach and towards Gulf Boulevard.

TIPD said Officer Weaver was able to quickly get the sea turtles to a safe place while the Clearwater Marine Aquarium was called, who got the turtles back to safety.

According to police, the turtles were likely led away from the beach by improper lighting near the beach.

Police gave a few tips to help protect baby turtles during nesting season: