PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Those electric scooters that were once really popular could soon be banned from another local city’s sidewalks. Treasure Island is considering only allowing them in the street.

St. Pete Beach, Clearwater and Madeira Beach have all banned these electric scooters on sidewalks. The focus is on pedestrian safety.

“You have the scooters here you can imagine these at 14 mph running into somebody that’s walking down the sidewalk,” said Commissioner John Doctor, Treasure Island District 2.

Doctor said he wants to see all micro-mobility. including electric scooters and bikes banned off the sidewalk. The electric scooters are easy to rent and you can find them along Gulf Boulevard.

“This is about safety,” he said. “It’s about keeping our residents and our guests that are coming to our destination safe and the only way that we can do that is the basically put them on the street where they belong.”

Doctor said there have been some minor issues with electric scooters in Treasure Island.

“The scooters are becoming more, and popular and you know we’re coming into spring break in a couple of months and we’re going to have a lot of pedestrians walking,” he said.

The city commission will meet on Feb. 21 to decide on the ban.