TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— The City of Treasure Island sent out a notice Thursday afternoon asking the public to avoid Sunset Beach neighborhood after flooding from Hurricane Idalia wreaked havoc on the area.

“City crews, residents and businesses are working to get the island back to normal. To do this the city is asking people to NOT visit the island to sightsee,” the city said in a news release.

The city said police will be stopping people to ask why they are there.

“If you have no business there, TIPD will ask you to leave,” the release stated.

However, popular beach bars Caddy’s and Ka’Tiki will remain open, according to the city.

The city said Sunset Beach experienced the worst of Idalia’s wrath compared to other neighborhoods in Treasure Island. The city was hit with serious flooding from Hurricane Idalia. Many streets, including Gulf Boulevard, were left under water.

Access to the island was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.