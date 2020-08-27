Trash piled 6-feet high cleaned up from St.Pete neighborhood

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is getting results for a St. Petersburg neighborhood after dealing with a 6-foot pile of garbage for the past week.

Neighbors said they tried to go through the proper channels but when nothing was done by Wednesday, they called 8 On Your Side.

“I’m extremely happy. It’s great to see it happen so quickly. I guess we just had to alert the proper people to get it done,” Sean Killam said.

Thursday morning a dump truck showed up to haul away Killam’s problem.

The past week the trash pile 6-feet high was 2 doors down from his St.Pete home with furniture, carpeting, broken glass, and even the American flag on the ground.

Killam said trash would blow into his yard and under cars during storms.

“I’m super glad it’s gone….it was an eyesoar,” Tommy Thomas, a man doing construction in the neighborhood said.

Killam said he reached out to the city three times over the past week and they said they were looking into it but the junk didn’t budge.

City officials said they cited the house Tuesday for a code violation and gave the owner 10 days to clean it up.

So Wednesday Killam called 8 On Your Side and we called the construction company.

Tony, a man who works with the company and didn’t want to give us his last name, told us the trash was normal part of construction but that he would have his crews clean it up soon.

The next day it was gone.

“I’m happy with the reaction time, too bad it took this to make them do this so either way, I’m happy,” said Ian Feuerhake, a neighbor who lives next door.

“I kind of have faith this guy has realized, okay, I’ll do it the correct way. Hopefully he’s learned his lesson and do this to someone else,” Killam said.

Reporter Christine McLarty got back on the phone with Tony.

“Is there anything you want the neighbors to know moving forward just to kind of help mend that relationship?” McLarty asked.

Tony said he had no comment.

We told Killam the company had no comment about mending the relationship, he said, “We’ll be watching”. 8 On Your Side will as well.