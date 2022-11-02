PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.

The Clearwater Police Department said 38-year-old Lenny Caldwell, walked into One Stoppe Shoppe, Inc along Cleveland Street in Pinellas County on the evening of Oct. 31, and attempted to trick or treat.

Arrest documents said Caldwell was told by the owner he was only allowed to take candy if he purchased something inside the story, otherwise, the candy was for children.

Hearing this, Caldwell became angry and picked up a nearby plastic display. He then forcefully bent it in half until it snapped into multiple pieces.

When Calwell was confronted by the store owner, he pushed him with both hands and left the store. The owner then followed Caldwell out until authorities arrived.

After Caldwell was read his rights, he admitted to breaking the “5-cent piece of plastic” while he was in the store.

Caldwell told authorities he was angry because he was judged for being transient.

He was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $2,750.