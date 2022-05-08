PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A transient man is behind bars after he struck a woman several times with a machete, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Timothy Regina, 63, and another woman were traveling in a vehicle when a domestic altercation broke out on Wednesday. The woman reportedly threatened to call police on Regina, who then threw the woman’s phone out of the moving vehicle, deputies said.

Regina then turned his attention to the woman, striking her several times with the blunt end of a machete, possibly breaking her ankle, an arrest report from the sheriff’s office said.

Regina was arrested for tampering with a witness. Bond was set at $5,000.