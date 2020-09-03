Transgender woman files lawsuit against Pinellas County Sheriff’s office, sheriff and others

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A transgender woman in Pinellas County says she faced discrimination and humiliation after being housed in the men’s side of the jail.

Now Karla Bellos filed a lawsuit against the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff, and several others.

Bellos was arrested the day after Thanksgiving last year for failure to pay traffic fines from a red light camera. She spent 11 days in the men’s side of the jail and said it was a horrible experience

“I didn’t really feel safe there. I just felt vulnerable… anything could happen… especially since other inmates were already commenting on my identity,” Bellos said.

The sheriff’s office is not commenting on this case because it’s pending litigation.

They did however file a motion to dismiss the sheriff’s office from the lawsuit, claiming the sheriff’s office is not an entity that can be sued.