CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A traffic signal was out Monday morning in Clearwater after a pickup truck towing a trailer crashed, becoming wedged between a pole and a wall, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Court Street and Fort Harrison Avenue, according to police.

The truck knocked over some signs and vegetation before getting stuck between the wall and a utility pole, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to police.

Drivers were asked to be alert and slow down in the area. The crash remained under investigation.