PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a late-night or early-morning driver, heads up: the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed for six hours on Monday, Aug. 16.

The southbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The city of Tampa said the road closure is necessary for crews to install overhead signs as part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Gateway Expressway project.

During the closure, Interstate 275 drivers needing to cross Old Tampa Bay will be directed to exit the interstate using US 92 West, exit 41A, , continue south on Dale Mabry Highway, west on Gandy Boulevard, then north on Roosevelt Boulevard towards the southbound I-275 entrance ramp, officials said.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and congestion during these detours.

