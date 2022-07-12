TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people suffered minor injuries in a fire that prompted the evacuation of TradeWinds Island Grand Resort early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. Officials evacuated all floors on the north half of the building, and the fifth and sixth floors of the Breckenridge Building.

Officials said three people suffered minor injuries in the incident, but it’s unclear if they were firefighters or guests.

They did not say whether the fire had been extinguished. Crews are still at the hotel as of 8 a.m.

A City of St. Pete Beach spokeswoman said the evacuated guests were either given new accommodations at the resort, or moved to a neighboring hotel.