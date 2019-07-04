TradeWinds honors troops with giant American flag made of 975 beach towels

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Pete Beach hotel continued its long-standing tradition of celebrating Independence Day with a massive beach towel flag.

Staff and guests at Tradewinds Island Resorts placed a total of 975 red, white and blue colored beach towels on the sand to create a huge 13-star Betsy Ross flag in what the hotel calls its “Terry Cloth Tribute”

The annual tribute was the brainchild of retired TradeWinds employee, Bob McManaway, who is a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.

This was the 15th year that TradeWinds has created the flag.

