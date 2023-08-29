PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Skyway Bridge remained open as of 3 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The bridge is experiencing wind gusts of up to 40 mph, officials said.

Troopers urged people to finish their preparations and stay off the roads if possible. Traffic in the area was moving smoothly except for backups in the eastbound lanes of I-4 approaching I-75 and southbound on I-75 departing I-4, troopers said.

