Tow truck drivers hold rally for Slow Down and Move Over law

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Slow down and move over is the message a group of Tampa Bay tow truck drivers wants to send out.

“You know we’re out here trying to help people. We’re supposed to be your angels.”

They have a tough job and people risk their lives doing it. Denny Raulerson said drivers need to be more considerate of tow truck operators and service vehicles overall.

“We just need people to start paying attention,” she said. “Our lights are there. Our lights are there for a reason. I just need you to slow down and move over for them.”

This is why a group gathered on Sunday night to remind people of the yielding law. They said a prayer before turning on their lights, honking their horns and driver over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

“These are my brothers and sisters out here. We do this for these people because we want you to go home to your families,” Raulerson said.

She told 8 On Your Side that too many within their brotherhood have lost their lives or have been injured. “We had a road ranger recently hit and he’s now paralyzed.”

Raulerson is apart of the Danny Hand Foundation, named after a trucker who tragically lost his life. Danny was killed five years ago on 275 southbound at Fowler by a drunk driver. That’s why Raulerson said it’s important for drivers to slow down and move.

Over the next week, the Skyway Bridge will be lit in yellow lights for the cause.