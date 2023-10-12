PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A full day of clean-up has come to an end, but the work to piece together a Dunedin plaza is far from over.

There’s a nearby neighborhood that’s still recovering from the tornado and surprised they’re dealing with another natural disaster within recent weeks.

Bret Krasman is in disbelief to see his belongings stacked high after his home was flooded by Hurricane Idalia. One month later, he’s dealing with another natural disaster — this time, a tornado.

“The kitchen is a mess, the bedrooms over there are destroyed. Can’t even go in them,” Krasman said. “I didn’t even notice this window is destroyed. I’ll have to replace that.”

The community is rattled by mother nature’s wrath that touched down overnight.

“There was dead silence and it sounded like a bomb went off and exploded,” Krasman said. “Everything started rattling and shaking.”

Across the street, sounds of high-powered chainsaws filled the air as volunteers cut through toppled trees from the storm.

“I’ve never been through anything like this all my life,” a neighbor said. “The roof is all off and there’s damage to it. It’s just sad.”

Pinellas County residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Pinellas for urgent messages.