TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tornado touched down in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

A tornado warning was issued by the NWS for north central Pinellas County around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. In its alert, the NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was seen near Palm Harbor and Clearwater, moving southwest.

NWS officials later confirmed a tornado hit near Baycrest Drive in Town N Country. The NWS confirmed the tornado with a storm spotter who saw it.

The tornado warning expired around 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.