TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tornado touched down in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service has confirmed.
A tornado warning was issued by the NWS for north central Pinellas County around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. In its alert, the NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was seen near Palm Harbor and Clearwater, moving southwest.
NWS officials later confirmed a tornado hit near Baycrest Drive in Town N Country. The NWS confirmed the tornado with a storm spotter who saw it.
The tornado warning expired around 6:30 p.m.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.