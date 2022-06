PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Pinellas County Monday night.

The warning is for east central Pinellas County and lasts until lasts until 9 p.m.

The NWS said there was a confirmed sighting of a waterspout just offshore near downtown St. Petersburg moving west. Hail size was obderved to be less than an inch.

Debris will be dangerous for those without cover. NWS advises those affected to find cover indoors.