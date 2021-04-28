‘Tornado dog’ now recovering in Tampa Bay after being found among storm debris

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – He was known as the “the tornado dog,” found in the aftermath of a massive storm system that rolled through Alabama in late March.

The pup survived several devastating E-3 tornados that caused millions of dollars worth of damage that ultimately killed five people. For nearly four days starving, scared and unable to stand. His rescuer was stunned by what she saw.

“She did her best not to spook him, she didn’t want him to run off in that condition. little did she know, he couldn’t stand up. He was about a week in the hospital before he could stand,” said Rick Chaboudy from Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor.

He had suffered several severe injuries that left him hospitalized for over a month. including deep bruises and infected gashes. But with some much-needed tender-loving care, the folks at Montevallo Animal Hospital were able to nurse the injured dog back to a clean bill of health.

Now a month later, the five-year-old yellow Labrador mix affectionately now called Beacon is happy, friendly and on his way to being healthy pup

“I don’t know how to describe it, if we could bottle how they feel about us, we’d be better off, we’d be better human beings for sure,” Chaboudy told 8 On Your Side.

Beacon is now recovering at the Suncoast Animal League which partners with shelters across the country, including the one in Alabama where Beacon came from.

“He’s had people caring about him. he’s got people with him at all times and he’s feeling the love,” Chaboudy explained.

The Suncoast Animal League says currently Beacon is heartworm positive and is about 15 pounds underweight. And in spite of his huge ordeal, his numerous wounds have healed.

As he recovers, Beacon will continue receiving medical care from the caring staff at Suncoast Animal League. Veterinarians will soon determine the time it will take to recover, and his availability for adoption.

For those interested in adopting Beacon, the Suncoast Animal League describes him as sweet, loves attention and has already taken a huge interest in Florida squirrels.

If you would be interested in fostering or fostering to adopt Beacon please email Foster@SuncoastAnimalLeague.Org