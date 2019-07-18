Topless event planned at Honeymoon Island State Park

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – There may be more to see at Honeymoon Island State Park on August 25.

A group called Tampa Area Naturalists has organized an event called Top-Free Equality Day, where women can go to a certain beach at the park topless.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection gave the green light on the event.

In an email to 8 On Your Side, a representative wrote:

“The request for the event is to conduct free speech activities, including disseminating literature, collecting signatures and displaying signs. While conducting these activities, the group indicated the event attendees would be nude or partially nude. Activities of this type are protected free speech activities under Florida Supreme Court case law. Based on this, the Division of Recreation and Parks plans to issue an authorization for the event. The Division of Recreation and Parks informed the permittee that this event authorization requires that nudity only take place in the designated event area, which was agreed between both parties to be the north beach. The permittee was informed they must purchase and install a screen that will visually separate the event area from the other use areas of the park, are required to purchase insurance and pay an event fee.” Florida Department of Environmental Protection representative

Several guests at the beach have a “To each her own” attitude.

Peter Salerno sees no harm in the gathering.

“Well, I think if they want to go topless, let them go topless,” Salerno said. “I don’t think it’s going to harm anything.”

Joann Moorhead’s only concern is, who will show up and what will they elect to show off.

“There are some things … when they’re wearing bathing suits and I don’t want to see it. You know what I mean,” asked Moorhead. “Some things if it comes in your size you don’t need to wear it in your size. “

Sara Taylor is pleased there will be signage warning those who won’t be attending the Top Free Equality event, that they may see things they wouldn’t normally see on Honeymoon Island.

“I was just hoping that people with children know about it before they bring their kids to the beach that day,” Taylor said.

The event is still on, but the state said due to the requirements put in place, the organizers indicated they may cancel.

8 On Your Side spoke to one of those involved and he says the permits and staff they will have to hire for the event may be too costly to move forward..

Latest articles: