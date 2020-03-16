Toddlers locked in hot car while woman shopped at Clearwater Costco, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested in Clearwater after two toddlers she was caring for were found locked inside her hot car while she was shopping at Costco.

The Clearwater Police Department arrested Patricia Yager, 59, at the Costco at 2655 Gulf To Bay Boulevard Friday morning just after 10.

Police said the 1-year-old and 3-year-old child Yager was caring for that morning were found locked inside her Honda Accord in the parking lot of the grocery store. Police said the car was not running.

The front driver side window was punched in to allow the officer to unlock the door and remove the children from the car.

The officer said the children’s cheeks were red and faces were warm and moist to the touch.

About three minutes later officers made contact with Yager who reportedly said when she got to Costco, she noticed both children were asleep and thought it’d be okay if they stayed in the car for about 10 minutes while she got milk.

A witness told police the children were inside the car for about 20 minutes.

Yager was arrested and charged with child neglect.

LATEST STORIES: