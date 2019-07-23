Toddler in critical condition after near-drowning in Clearwater pool

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A toddler is in critical condition after she was pulled from a pool in Clearwater on Monday.

Police said the 15-month-old girl was found unconscious in a swimming pool in the 1900 block of Douglas Avenue at about 8 p.m.

Police said the girl’s 7-year-old sister removed her from the water and family members called 911 while others were performing CPR.

The toddler was taken to St. Joseph Children’s Hospital in Tampa, where she remains in critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

