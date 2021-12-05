Toddler hospitalized in accidental shooting, Clearwater police says

Two multi-ethnic police officers at night wearing bulletproof vests, standing beside police cars with emergency lights flashing, behind cordon tape. The policewoman is in her 40s and her Hispanic, male partner is in his 30s.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A three year old was accidentally shot Sunday afternoon at the Creekside Apartments on Druid Road, according to Clearwater police.

Authorities responded to the apartment just after 3 p.m. Hours later, police said a preliminary investigation found the toddler accidentally shot themself.

Detectives say they are trying to determine what led to the apparent accidental shooting.

The toddler was taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and is reportedly in stable condition. No further information is expected to be released Sunday evening.

