LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The search continues for missing lawyer Steven Cozzi one week after authorities said he disappeared from his office under suspicious circumstances.

Jake Blanchard, a colleague and friend of Cozzi’s, spoke exclusively with News Channel 8 Monday saying Cozzi went to the office bathroom last Tuesday and never came back.

When Blanchard went to the restroom to look for him, he said he found blood and called the police. Cozzi has been missing ever since.

A probable cause affidavit released by the Largo Police Department then tied a plastic surgeon from Tarpon Springs to Cozzi’s disappearance.

Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested Saturday after police stopped his vehicle in Tarpon Springs. He was charged with first-degree murder in Cozzi’s death, however, Cozzi’s body has yet to be found.

The following is a timeline of events leading up to Cozzi’s disappearance:

March 21, 8:32 a.m.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an unidentified man was captured on security camera video arriving at Blanchard Law, located at 1501 S Belcher Road, at 8:32 a.m. in a grey Toyota Tundra.

At 8:34 a.m., the man is seen entering the building “wearing gloves, carrying a large box, and wearing a large backpack,” the affidavit states.

Minutes later, at 8:37 a.m., Cozzi enters the building.

March 21, 10:22 a.m.

Roughly two hours passed before authorities said the same security camera captured a man with a “similar build to the first subject, wearing the same backpack,” exiting the building at 10:22 a.m. Detectives said the man appeared to have changed clothes.

Behind him, was described as a large, heavy cart covered with a red bag or blanket.

“It should be noted that the subject struggled with the weight of the cart while transporting it to the Toyota Tundra,” the affidavit said.

March 21, 10:28 a.m.

At 10:28 a.m., Kosowski attended a court hearing via telephone until 11:04 a.m. Cozzi, who was scheduled to join the call, was not present.

March 21, 11:05 a.m.

Authorities said as soon as Kosowsi disconnected from the call, a surveillance camera captured the unidentified man at the crime scene beginning to move again.

“Specifically, at 11:05 a.m., the subject is seen repositioning the cart by the Tundra,” the affidavit added. “The subject is later seen struggling to get the heavy cart into the end of the truck on surveillance.”

Security camera video never captured Cozzi leaving the building.

March 21, 11:51 a.m.

At 11:51 a.m., a “Flock Camera” captures the Toyota Tundra driving to Kosowski’s home in Tarpon Springs with what “resembles a human body located in the bed of the truck,” documents state.

The pick-up arrives at Kosowski’s home at 11:58 a.m.

March 21, 4:58 p.m.

Deputies said later that day, Kosowski’s red Toyota Corolla was seen leaving his home around 5 p.m. and was later “hit on tag readers” in Miami.

March 23

On Thursday, March 23, detectives served a search warrant at Kosowski’s home where they find the same Toyota Tundra parked in the garage.

Detectives note the presence of blood on the truck bed, on the driver’s side headrest, the driver’s side floorboard, and on the garage floor.

March 25

On Saturday, March 25, authorities said Kosowski returned to Pinellas County where he was stopped by the Tarpon Springs Police Department. A search of Kosowski’s Corolla yielded a mask, a taser, brass knuckles, duct tape, sedatives with syringes, and a ballistic vest with a “substantial amount of blood located on it.”

March 27

On Monday, March 27, the Largo Police Department released its probable cause affidavit indicating the department’s belief that Cozzi was killed by Kosowski in a premeditated fashion. Cozzi has yet to be located.

Anyone with information regarding Cozzi’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Bolton with the Largo Police Department’s Investigations Division at 727-587-6730.