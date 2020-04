CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police go ta scare on Saturday when someone called in reporting they saw a tiger.

The caller reported seeing the big cat on the Ream Wilson Trail.

Officers responded to the scene and found a very large, very lifelike stuffed animal.

“From a distance, it looked quite real,” Clearwater PD said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported in the corralling of the critter.