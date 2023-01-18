TIERRA VERDE, Fla. (WFLA) — A small island community at the southern tip of Pinellas County made TripAdvisor’s Trending Destinations list for 2023.

Tierra Verde secured the #5 spot on the list for its proximity to nature, quaint seaside resorts and acclaimed seafood restaurants.

“Tierra Verde is more than just a quiet boating community – it’s also a stepping stone to some of the best nature and wildlife in the area,” TripAdvisor wrote.

The travel site also highlighted top-rated outdoor activities as a reason to visit. A dolphin watch cruise, local kayak tour, and sunset cruise made their “don’t miss” list.

You can view the rest of the cities that made the Trending Destinations list below:

Juneau, Alaska

Page, Arizona

Salem, Massachusetts

Sonoma, California

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

San Juan Island, Washington

Camden, Maine

Galena, Illinois

Whitefish, Montana

Ketchikan, Alaska

Durango, Colorado

Saint Simons Island, Georgia

Ogunquit, Maine

Paso Robles, California