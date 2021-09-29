Tickets for Enchant Christmas to go on sale Thursday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – General admission tickets to this year’s Enchant Christmas event at Tropicana Field will go on sale to the public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The “World of Wonder” will take place from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. The following dates are blacked out:

Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

Dec. 6 – Dec. 8

Dec. 13 – Dec. 15

“Providing a magical Christmas experience is at the heart of what we do, and this year we have something for everyone,” said Kevin Johnston, the founder and CEO of Enchant. “After a year with no events, our team is excited to debut an array of new illuminated experiences. In 2020, we were given the gift of being able to redesign and upgrade much of the experience, and we can not wait to share it with our guests. We are also thrilled to be working with some amazing local partners and Tampa Bay businesses to bring the event to life!”

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $20 for kids. Residents 65+, military and EMS can save $3 on a regular adult ticket. Florida residents are encouraged to reserve tickets early.

In partnership with Tru by Hilton and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, Enchant Christmas is giving away a holiday getaway unlike any other. One lucky winner and three guests will be able to kick off the holiday season at Enchant’s Grand Opening. To enter, visit Enchantchristmas.com/weekend-of-wonder/ now through Oct. 24.

For more details about the Christmas light maze and village experience, visit Enchant Christmas’ website.