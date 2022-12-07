TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for the 2023 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival are now on sale.

General admission to the sand sculpture exhibit are $14. Children under 3 years old can enter the festival for free.

The 2023 Sugar Sand Festival will run for 17 days, from April 7 to 23, with the theme “Decades,” with guests traveling back to the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Tickets for the Baystar VIP Lounge are also now on sale, for $70.

Discount tickets for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and healthcare workers can be purchased for $10 each on “Frontline Fridays,” which are April 7, 14 and 21 at the gate, with proper identification.

Tickets can be purchased online.