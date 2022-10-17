TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The renewal period for race fans who attended the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding opens on Tuesday for those interested in purchasing tickets for next year.

The 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set for March 3-5 and will feature the season-opening race for the NTT INDYCAR series.

The renewal period opens at 10 a.m. for those who purchased 3-day grandstand tickets.

Customers will have until Nov. 7 to renew or upgrade their seats. Renewals start at $125 for reserved 3-day grandstand seats. Those who do renew will receive complimentary Firestone Paddock Passes.

Ticket sales will open to the general public on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.