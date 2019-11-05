Threats to Tampa Bay schools continue despite warnings

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) It’s not a joke. You will go to jail and it will ruin your life!

That’s the warning from Tampa Bay area schools and law enforcement, after yet more threats from students via social media.

Extra deputies patrolled Countryside High School after a 14-year-old student posted on Facebook, warning, “don’t go to school tomorrow.”

“When is this going to stop? It needs to stop. It needs to stop today” said St. Petersburg Police Chief, Chief Anthony Holloway.

Azalea Middle School is the latest school in Pinellas County to be threatened.

“So the message we’re trying to say is: don’t do it because you’re ruining your life,” said Chief Holloway.

In Pasco, cops arrested 13 students this school year, including Nicholas Godfry, accused of wanting to hire a hitman to kill a school employee.

“I think that with so many things happening in the schools lately that, kids are seeing it as a way to get negative attention. I think they probably come from homes that maybe they aren’t really supported or listened to,” said Mental Health Counselor, Meghan Cianfrone.

8 On Your Side asked Cianfrone why students make threats, even after being warned over and over again.

“At their ages, their brains aren’t really able to process right from wrong and this is going to stick with me forever. To them, it’s just “oh I just made a comment. So what’s the big deal?” she said.

In Pasco County, the Superintendent is at wit’s end. He took to Facebook to make a plea.

“This is no joke. And I have had enough. Principals and I have pleaded with parents over and over to talk to their students about the serious consequences of making social media threats,” said Kurt Browning.

He is also pleading with people to stop spreading rumors. And he’s asking parents, once again, to take control of student’s phones and apps. He considers this a crisis.