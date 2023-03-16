PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — While several of the world’s best professional golfers are in Palm Harbor this weekend, thousands of spectators from across the U.S. are in town too.

“You see their habits and how they prepare for the tournament. You can see their routines and everything,” Strawberry Crest High School Student Ashton Washington said.

The first round of the 2023 Valspar Championship kicked off at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort on Thursday.

Thursday was also Ronde Barber Appreciation Day and fans had the opportunity to show off their support for the legendary Bucs player.

Fans were also encouraged to wear Bucs gear in celebrating Barber for his induction into the Hall of Fame.

“I’m looking forward to getting an opportunity to say thank you to them,” Ronde Barber said.

The 2023 Valspar Championship runs through this Sunday. Check out their website for ticket information.