Thousands of sea creatures wash up on Madeira Beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of sea creatures washed up on Madeira Beach Wednesday morning near John’s Pass.

According to Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone, it’s common for sea urchins and other wildlife to wash up on shore after a huge storm.

Stone said the strong winds and high waves Sunday and Monday caused the phenomenon to happen.

You might remember in August 2020, thousands of smelly sea squirts washed up on Pass-a-Grille Beach after Hurricane Laura roared through the Gulf of Mexico. Hopefully, these crustaceans will wash away before that happens.