Thousands lose power as storms hit Tampa Bay

Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of people are in the dark after severe storms blew through Tampa Bay this morning.

As of 10:15 a.m., nearly 10,000 homes in Pinellas County are without power, according to an outage map on Duke Energy’s website. The area, which was hit hardest by the storms, was under a tornado warning until 9 a.m.

According to TECO’s outage map, more than 4,100 customers are without power in Hillsborough County. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10 a.m.

Nearly 1,500 more lost power in Pasco County, which was also under the warning, according to WREC.

Here’s where to check for power outages:

To report a power outage, call these numbers: 

  • Duke- 1-800-228-8485
  • TECO- 1-877-588-1010
  • FPL- 1-800-4-OUTAGE
  • Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248
  • Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133
  • Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824

