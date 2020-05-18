Thousands lose power as storms hit Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of people are in the dark after severe storms blew through Tampa Bay this morning.

As of 10:15 a.m., nearly 10,000 homes in Pinellas County are without power, according to an outage map on Duke Energy’s website. The area, which was hit hardest by the storms, was under a tornado warning until 9 a.m.

According to TECO’s outage map, more than 4,100 customers are without power in Hillsborough County. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10 a.m.

Nearly 1,500 more lost power in Pasco County, which was also under the warning, according to WREC.

Here’s where to check for power outages:

To report a power outage, call these numbers: