ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I feel like this brings us all together, any race, we’re just able to come together as one,” said St. Petersburg resident Azure Brown.

The 37th Annual Dream Big Parade is one of the nation’s longest running MLK Day parades.

The event featured floats, marching bands and other entertainment, all in celebration of Dr. King’s life, legacy and dream.

“We just enjoy coming out with fellow residents of St. Petersburg,” said Deborah Jackson, who came out with four generations of her family. “We just wanted to spread the love, and the camaraderie, and to pass it on to the to the next generation.”

It was a chance for the community to come together and get involved, featuring St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, local law enforcement and the parade’s Grand Marshal, St. Pete native and retired NFL star Shaquem Griffin.

After the MLK Day parade families moved over to Tropicana Field for the MLK family fun day.