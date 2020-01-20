Thousands attend St. Petersburg MLK Dream Big Parade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Carolyn Carnegie gets choked up when she talks about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. She drove from Manatee County with her family to attend the St. Petersburg MLK Dream Big Parade in St. Petersburg.

“Oh my gosh. I grew up in an era where we had segregation,” said Carnegie. “But it’s so much more now and it means a lot to have my grandchildren out here to experience today.”

James Martin brought his youngest son, Emmanuel. For him, the parade was as much about education as it was enjoyment and entertainment.

“Today means me bringing my last seed out here to let him know that somebody stood up for him a long time ago,” said Martin. “Even though things aren’t where we need them to be… it’s getting there. We’re going to keep working on it.”

Juanita Pinckney brought her grandchildren to the parade for the first time.

“It means something because of the person behind it which is, you know, Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Pinckney. “So for someone who brought us a long way just by having a dream and just to have a lot of people coming together and enjoying this special day at the parade… I think it’s a great thing.”

St. Petersburg police said an estimated 40,000 people attended the parade. No major issues occurred and no arrests were made.

