GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — As the year winds down, one Gulfport man decided to look back on all the stunning photos he captured of the sky while boating in Boca Ciega Bay this year.

From fiery burnt orange sunsets to cool blue skies and haunting pictures of sailboats sitting in the fog, George Cavanaugh, who took the photos, said the skies were “so magical” to look at.

“I kid you not, no color was added. When I witnessed them, they were so magical. I thought the world was gonna end each time,” Cavanaugh told WFLA.

He said each “beauty shot” was taken from his 35-foot Catamaran.

Photo credit: George Cavanaugh

Photo credit: George Cavanaugh

Photo credit: George Cavanaugh

Photo credit: George Cavanaugh

Photo credit: George Cavanaugh

Photo credit: George Cavanaugh

Photo credit: George Cavanaugh

Photo credit: George Cavanaugh

Photo credit: George Cavanaugh



The slideshow above only shows a snippet of what Cavanaugh captured, including a sweet picture of his miniature beagle named “Stormieee.” More of his eye-popping pictures can be seen in the video player above.