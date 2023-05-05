PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thomas Mosley, the man charged with the murders of his 2-year-old son and the child’s mother, was in a Pinellas County court on Friday.

Mosley’s attorney spoke for him, entering a not guilty plea on his behalf for the alleged murders, which happened after the family celebrated Mosley’s birthday in late March.

Taylen Mosley was reported missing after his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment with over 100 stab wounds. The toddler’s body was found in the mouth of an alligator at a nearby lake just one day later. St. Pete police confirmed Taylen’s cause of death was drowning.

(Credit: Family of Pashun Jeffery)

The accused killer later appeared at his mother’s house with cuts along his arms and hands, which police said were “consistent with injuries caused by slippage during a knife attack.”

Mosley was charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection to the deaths. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case, which they described as “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.”

Mosley will appear in court on June 12 for a pre-trial hearing.