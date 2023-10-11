ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man accused of killing his 2-year-old son and the child’s mother was found incompetent to stand trial on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Thomas Mosley, 21, who they say stabbed Pashun Jeffrey, 20, over 100 times inside of her apartment. The toddler, Taylen Mosley, was initially reported missing, but was later found dead in the jaws of an alligator at Lake Maggiore.

Mosley was accused of killing Jeffrey after her family threw him a birthday party on March 29. According to an arrest report from the St. Petersburg Police Department, Mosley showed up at his mother’s house hours later with gashes on his hands and arms, “consistent with injuries caused by slippage during a knife attack.” He took himself to a local hospital to treat his wounds.

(Credit: Family of Pashun Jeffery)

Jeffrey’s body was discovered the next day after her family asked apartment staff to conduct a welfare check. They spotted blood on the sidewalk before discovering the grizzly crime scene inside the apartment.

Investigators determined Mosley left Jeffery’s apartment shortly before turning up at his mother’s house. He was accused of taking Taylen to Lake Maggiore, where he either threw or placed him into the water, according to St. Pete police.

Mosley was charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection to the deaths. His attorney entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf earlier this year and his competency will be reevaluated in April.