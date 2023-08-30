ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia is impacting several areas across Florida’s Gulf Coast, including Pinellas County.

In St. Pete Beach, a car was spotted getting stuck in the rising water.

News Channel 8 reporter Melissa Marino said roads were virtually impassible.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office left the St. Pete Beach area because it was no longer safe and the water had come up too high.

Deputies also said they were starting to get a lot of calls from people wanting to be rescued because the water was coming up too fast.

The St. Pete Beach area was placed under a mandatory evacuation because of the storm surge.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office also closed access to the barrier islands due to flooding.