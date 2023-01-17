SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Cuban man was killed after a woman driving under the influence crashed into his pick-up truck at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 40th Street North on Monday night.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. when Ieasha Boyd, 37, crashed into the victim’s truck causing it to flip over. Miguel Arzola,62, died at the scene.

“This isn’t fair honey, this isn’t fair, it isn’t fair,” said Carmen Arzola, the victim’s sister.

Arzola’s family described him as a loving man with a bright personality. He was picking up groceries for his grandchildren when the tragedy happened.

“He was a great husband, great grandfather and loved everybody, his family and mine as if they were his own,” said Celestina Serrano, the victim’s wife.

Boyd was charged with DUI Manslaughter and two counts of child neglect as two children were in the vehicle when the crash happened. She bonded out of jail on Tuesday.

“It’s not fair for her not to be in jail, a woman with so many problems because, for one, she didn’t even think about the lives of the children,” said Denay Arzola, the victim’s son.