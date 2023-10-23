ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club kicked of the 2023 International Shuffleboard Association’s World Championship on Monday morning.

There will be 100 players from eight different countries competing throughout the week.

Players were at the opening ceremonies to represent their countries, which include Austria, Brazil, and of course the US.

“Its a big deal for shuffleboard,” St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club Executive Director Christine Page said. “It’s a different location every year.”

Jonathan Schnapp traveled all the way from New York to represent the United States in the tournament.

“I played as a kid with my grandparents in West Palm Beach when I was as little as 7 or 8 years old,” he said.

Now he’s competing in the world championship at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, the oldest and largest shuffleboard club in the world.

“This is the birthplace of modern shuffleboard,” he said. “This is the mecca of shuffleboard.”

“There’s no club that’s more important to this game than this place,” he continued.

It’s a fitting location for this years’ championship, being that the club is kicking off celebrations for it’s 100th anniversary.

“In 2024, we turn 100 years old,” Page said. “[We’re the] first shuffleboard club in the world to do so.”

“This week is the official kickoff of our centennial year,” she continued.

Details on schedules and rankings are available on the ISA’s website.