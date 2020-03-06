Thieves target Largo liquor store twice in past week

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) -For the past five and a half years, Suzanne Pringle has owned and operated the Beverage House Liquor Store on East Bay Drive in Largo and twice in the past week, thieves have walked out with hundreds of dollars in inventory.

“You know, we are a small business, we make about a dollar a bottle,” said Pringle. “So when we lose three or four hundred dollars on one theft, that’s two or three days of sales we’re not going to make anything on. “

The first theft happened on Feb. 28. Jessica Bennett was behind the counter when two men and two women entered the store.

“And the male asked me many different prices of what’s behind the counter,” Bennett said. “While the other ones had fun in the store.” That night the crooks stole about a hundred dollars in inventory.

Then on March 1, Debbie Ersbo was working when two different ladies entered the store.

“When the first lady ran out the door, and the security bars beeped, so I proceeded to grab the phone and walk after her, the other lady was still in the store,” said Ersbo. Then the other lady ran out and jumped in the car as well, they didn’t even squeal out of here. They nonchalantly left.”

Largo police are investigating but Lt. Scott Gore said both cases were marked as inactive. He noted in the February case, it appears detectives had exhausted all of their leads. In the case on Sunday, it appeared there were still some followups to be made.

Pringle contacted Eight on Your Side in July of 2017, after thieves made out with hundreds of dollars in merchandise. The cops were able to put the cuffs on those crooks. Pringle is hoping for another positive outcome.

“Thankfully, you guys were nice enough to come out,” said Pringle, referring to the 2017 case. “And you televised it and one of your viewers was nice enough to turn in the tips that got them caught.”