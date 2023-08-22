PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to unveil Enterprise Village’s newest addition.

Pinellas Education Foundation partnered with Achieva Credit Union to introduce the business world to young kids.

Many Tampa Bay students start their financial literacy journey at Enterprise Village in Largo.

They now have the chance to play out how a bank operates– specifically Achieve Credit Union.

In upcoming school field trips, children will act as tellers, savings officers, and bank managers.

“Not only does it look beautiful, but students coming this year through Enterprise Village will have a first-hand look and exposure to this credit union that has been a part of Pinellas County for so long.”

Students will get to experience Enterprise Village with its new additions for the first time in October. TV monitors, new flooring, and of course, the new business will all be ready for learning.